Horry County detectives arrest three suspects in Loris home invasion

Officials with Liberty House said they have reached an agreement to purchase Georgetown Steelworks. The company said the deal is set to be finalized in coming weeks.More >>
Officials with Liberty House said they have reached an agreement to purchase Georgetown Steelworks. The company said the deal is set to be finalized in coming weeks.More >>
Conway police have served warrants on a suspect charged in connection with the November murder of a taxi driver.More >>
Conway police have served warrants on a suspect charged in connection with the November murder of a taxi driver.More >>
Florence police are investigating whether there was an active methamphetamine lab at a room at an area inn.More >>
Florence police are investigating whether there was an active methamphetamine lab at a room at an area inn.More >>
Two Grand Strand men have pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal re-entry into the United States.More >>
Two Grand Strand men have pleaded guilty in federal court to illegal re-entry into the United States.More >>
Seven people – including five Grand Strand residents – pleaded guilty in federal court to marriage fraud after several Brazilian aliens paid U.S. citizens to enter into sham marriages in order to gain citizenship.More >>
Seven people – including five Grand Strand residents – pleaded guilty in federal court to marriage fraud after several Brazilian aliens paid U.S. citizens to enter into sham marriages in order to gain citizenship.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>
Following several tense hours late Wednesday night by Bessemer police to find a stolen vehicle with a child inside, the boy was found safe. But public outcry over why an AMBER Alert wasn't issued has now led to a statewide change in procedure at the direction of Gov. Kay Ivey.More >>