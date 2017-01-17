TRAFFIC ALERT: Brush fire closes exit ramp at S.C. 31, S.C. 22 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A brush fire led to the closure of the exit ramp to S.C. 31 from S.C. 22 in North Myrtle Beach Tuesday evening.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Chief Garry Spain said the fire was roughly the size of a football field but was extinguished before 9:30 p.m.

The ramp remained closed, but was expected to open back up to traffic before 10 p.m., according to Spain. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.