One injured in Florence County shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence County law enforcement is investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

According to information from Florence County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Nunn, the shooting happened near the intersection of Darlington Street and North Cashua Drive at 4:30 p.m.

The driver of a vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets that were reportedly fired from another car, Nunn said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.