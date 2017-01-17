Horry County police seek man who robbed Longs convenience store at gunpoint

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are trying to find the man who robbed a Longs convenience store earlier this month. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual who robbed a Long convenience store while armed.

According to information from Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, the incident happened on Jan. 13 at the Long Bay Convenience Store, located at 1805 S.C. 9 Bypass.

An HCPD incident report stated the store clerk was getting ready to count his register when the suspect entered, pointed a handgun at him and demanded money from the register.

The victim told the man he could not open the safe, so the suspect demanded he place several boxes of cigarettes in a bag, as well as some change and cigars.

Anyone who may know the identity of the man is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.

