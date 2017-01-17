Man severely injured in Garden City bar brawl dies

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man found unconscious in a parking lot following a bar brawl earlier this month in the Garden City area has died.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Michael Dunn, 44, was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center shortly after 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.

On Jan. 7, Horry County police responded to the Sandy Monkey Bar in Garden City for a fight, according to a previous press release.

When police arrived at 4:20 a.m., they found a man unconscious in the parking lot, with people trying to help him. A white vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Three suspects were previously arrested in connection with the incident. Janelle L. Castillo, 35, of Murrells Inlet, faces counts of hit and run with great bodily injury, as well as first-degree assault and battery.

Christopher N. Buckman, 23, of Surfside Beach, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery, while Daniel Watts, 23, of Garden City, was charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.

Willard said the incident remains under investigation.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.