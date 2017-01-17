Conway man charged with robbing couple while armed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man remained in jail Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly robbing a man and woman of their cellphones while armed with a gun.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Micha Queshawn Dennison, 19, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

His bond was set at $250,000.

An Horry County Police Department incident report stated the robbery happened on Dec. 18 near Christy Way and S.C. 90 in the Little River area.

The suspect was reportedly a passenger in the couple's vehicle and was going to purchase a used cellphone from the woman.

While heading to the suspect’s home, he allegedly asked the two to pull onto a dirt road, where he pulled the weapon and demanded both of their cellphones, the report stated.

The phones were valued at $350 each, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.