WEDNESDAY AT 11PM – Filing for bankruptcy without giving up your guns?

South Carolina representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter says this bill is “yet another example of this state’s fascination and addiction to guns.”

But the state representative looking to get this bill signed into law says being able to hold on to your guns is about more than just Second Amendment rights.

“For many people in South Carolina, a rifle and a shotgun is much more than recreation,” said local representative Alan Clemons, who’s working to get this bill passed.

Tune in to see Broke but Armed – a WMBF News Special Investigation – Wednesday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.