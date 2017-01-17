Two suspects charged with murder in connection to Myrtle Beach motel shooting death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting death that occurred early Thursday morning at the Lazy G Motel in Myrtle Beach, according to MBPD's press release.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the victim as 33-year-old Rashad Atkins.

According to the press release, Larry Tranell Carter, 22, and Malik Crawford, 19, both of Loris, were arrested by law enforcement agencies Tuesday and also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Crawford was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Carter is also being charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on Christmas Eve at the Third Ave Sports Bar and Grill.

For some of the people living at the Lazy G motel, this week has been filled with fear and anxiety, as they have wondered if the two suspects would come back and kill someone else.

Though the two suspects are behind bars, neighbors said they're still losing sleep.

“I mean, when you can't sleep because any little noise wakes you up, that’s sad,” said resident Clarissa Chambers. “And I've never been like that until now.”

Chambers has lived at the Lazy G Motel with her family for the last two years. It was a place she used to feel comfortable calling home.

Now, she can't help but think about Atkins, who she knew as RJ, and the way he was killed last week.

“RJ didn't deserve what he got,” Chambers said. “Nobody deserves to die out there by himself like he did and that kills me.”

Myrtle Beach city officials said there are no plans to close the Lazy G at this time.

Related Stories:

Victim in Myrtle Beach motel shooting death identified

Myrtle Beach police search for suspects after three injured in club shooting

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.