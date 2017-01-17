Andrews man charged with murder of woman found dead in December

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Andrews man was arrested Friday and charged in connection with the Dec. 1, 2016 murder of a woman.

Patrick Durell Hurell, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with murder for the death of a 31-year-old woman found in her home on Pampass Drive, according to Horry County Police Department officials.

Pampass Drive is located in the Socastee area of Horry County.

The woman, identified by Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick as Denisha King, was found unresponsive in her home by her 38-year-old fiancé, the police report states.

The victim’s 7-year-old child was picked up from daycare on Dec. 1 and placed into the Department of Social Service's custody, the report states.

Hurell remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and bail has not yet been set.

The police report stated the suspect attempted to conceal the crime, had possession of the victim's car and had evidence linking him to the crime when he was found in North Carolina.

Police said Hurell was the victim's roommate.

A manager at Strand Village said two days before the woman was killed, he had told her that Hurell could not stay there anymore because he was not on the lease and he felt like he was not good for the community.

That manager said Hurell had been living with the woman for more than a month because the two had been friends for several years, and she was giving him a place to stay while he got a job.

He said she worked in home care.

The manager also said the 7-year-old daughter is currently with a family member.

“Just imagine having to go pick your daughter up from school and not being able to explain to her what happened to her mom," a neighbor said. "That hurts me for that child. That child is so young and now she doesn’t have a mom.”

That neighbor recalls seeing King walking with her daughter down the street. She said they would wave to each other and King was always polite.

According to the neighbor, the death has been difficult on the neighborhood.

“It’s just devastating to be in a community where something like this is happening," she said. "It’s not happening every so often; it’s happening too often.”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.