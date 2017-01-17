Gunshot victim found dead in Lumberton, police investigate

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A gunshot victim was found dead in the 2900 block of Wilson Street in Lumberton Monday evening, according to LPD’s press release.

Kenny Ray Floyd, 38, of Lumberton was found deceased when officers arrived to the scene, the release states.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

Stay with WMBF News for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.