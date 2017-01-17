Gunshot victim found dead in Lumberton, police investigate

Law enforcement continue to search for the suspect who reportedly stole a Darlington County ambulance Wednesday night while paramedics took a patient into Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville.More >>
Police believe that the same two suspects were involved in two robbery and shooting incidents in Myrtle Beach Monday night, and have released an image of the vehicle they believe is connected to the incidents.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 and sentenced to 24 years in prison.More >>
The Horry County Police Department announced via Twitter Thursday it is searching for a truck involved in a robbery at Horton Homes in Little River.More >>
A Bennettsville man was arrested Sunday after he tried to break into Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon’s house and made death threats and racial slurs directed at the sheriff.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A fatal shooting in Paris leaves one police officer dead.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
