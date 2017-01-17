Man demands drugs at CVS, gives note stating he has gun

A Myrtle Beach man was convicted Thursday of sexually assaulting a woman in 2015 and sentenced to 24 years in prison.More >>
The Horry County Police Department announced via Twitter Thursday it is searching for a truck involved in a robbery at Horton Homes in Little River.More >>
A Bennettsville man was arrested Sunday after he tried to break into Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon’s house and made death threats and racial slurs directed at the sheriff.More >>
Another shooting investigation for Myrtle Beach Police. Seven shooting incidents have been reported the last five days, the most recent happening less than a mile from the Myrtle Beach Police Department Wednesday night.More >>
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is “difficult to confirm if it was a shark.”More >>
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, has been arrested. Elizabeth Thomas has also been safely recovered.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Police dashcam video has shed new light on a controversial traffic stop that unfolded along I-95 in March.More >>
