Man demands drugs at CVS, gives note stating he has gun

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man demanded oxycodone from the CVS located on 6617 North Kings Highway and slid the pharmacist a note with red ink stating that he had a gun, according to Myrtle Beach’s police report.

The victim stated that she didn’t read the note because she already knew what was going on and told other employees.

The suspect told the other pharmacist that he only had 10 seconds and that he had a gun his pocket.

The pharmacist gave him two bottles from the safe and the suspect left the store, the report states.

Another witness told police that the suspect said he had 10 seconds to get some drugs because he doesn’t want to use his gun.

According to the report, none of the witnesses actually saw a gun.

Video footage and photos of the suspect were taken and given to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.