Police: Woman assaulted detention officers at Myrtle Beach jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old woman assaulted two detention officers at the Myrtle Beach jail Sunday, according to a police report.

Upon arrival, the responding officer informed the detention staff that Rashawna White was disorderly and pulled away from officers on the scene, the police report stated.

White shouted, “let go” and stated that she was not intoxicated while detention officers escorted her into the jail.

The detention officers began to search White once she was in her cell.

One of the detention officers was heard yelling, “You just kicked me, stop kicking!”

At that point, the officer ran over to help with the search. As he was removing her shoes, he smelled marijuana and found a green leafy substance in a baggie, according to the report.

The police officer observed the detention officers and found scratches on each of them.

White was charged with assault, public intoxication, and simple of marijuana.

