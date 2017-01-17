Police: Woman assaulted detention officers at Myrtle Beach jail

Another shooting investigation for Myrtle Beach Police. Seven shooting incidents have been reported the last five days, the most recent happening less than a mile from the Myrtle Beach Police Department Wednesday night.More >>
Myrtle Beach police arrested two men for crimes in the city but they never showed up to court.
A man was possibly bitten on the foot by a shark at DeBordieu Beach near Pawleys Island, officials confirmed. Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said they responded to a report of a possible animal bite at about 8:50 a.m., but it is "difficult to confirm if it was a shark."
A Marion County School bus broke down Thursday morning on Highway 501 near Galivants Ferry, officials confirmed.
At least one person was injured in a Florence wreck that blocked part of Hoffmeyer Road Thursday morning.
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese's, so police went there and arrested her.
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.
