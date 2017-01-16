Police: Woman stole mannequin from Myrtle Beach area pharmacy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are on the hunt for a missing dummy.

According to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a woman reportedly entered the CVS Pharmacy at 38th Avenue North on Sunday and walked out with a clothed mannequin.

The cashier told police the woman indicated she liked the mannequin and was going to take it.

According to the report, the cashier told the woman it was not for sale, but the suspect took the mannequin anyway after completing her transaction.

The cashier said she saw the woman leave the store in a gold minivan.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.