Police respond to shooting in Lumberton

Coastal Carolina scored seven runs in the third inning and held on for an 8-5 victory versus region rival College of Charleston Wednesday night at Patriots Point.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were taken to an area hospital following a reported stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning in the Forestbrook area of Horry County.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of King and Graham streets Wednesday night.More >>
Police have responded to Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The city of Florence is creating its budget for the next fiscal year totaling more than $86 million. City leaders held a special budget work session to discuss the new fiscal year budget.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
