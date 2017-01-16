Trial scheduled for three accused in Aynor arson, murder

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The three suspects charged in connection with the brutal 2014 death of an Aynor man are scheduled to go to trial this week.

According to the Horry County Court’s public index, the trial for Tommy Lee Benton, Mitchel Douglas Cheatham and Douglas Deshawn Thomas is set to start on Tuesday.

Benton, 23, is charged with murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson and two counts of first-degree burglary.

According to the public index, Cheatham, 21, is charged with murder, third-degree arson and first-degree burglary.

Thomas, 24, faces counts of murder, first-degree arson and third-degree arson.

The three are charged in connection with an April 2014 mobile home fire that led to the death of 68-year-old Charles Bryant Smith.

Allegations are that Smith was restrained and dowsed in gasoline before he and the trailer were set on fire.

