CCU Baseball holds teaching clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Students may have been out of school in observance of the holiday honoring Doctor King, Some still learned in a different kind of classroom and from some very cool teachers.

Instead of picking up a pen and paper, close to 300 young ballplayers picked up their bat and glove at CCU's teaching clinic at the Ripken Experience.

"It's really nice to be with the actual players and see what they do at their practices so they can transfer it to us," said clinic attendee Cayden Kennedy.

Cayden and others enjoyed their one of a kind experience, as for their teachers. None other than the defending champion Chanticleer baseball team.

"Being able to share with a much younger generation even though it's for only two or three hours. Hopefully they walk out of here with something that helps them be a better ball player." Coastal Head Coach Gary Gilmore said.

The clinic focused on drills ranging from hitting and base running, to fielding and throwing. A fun time was had by kids of all ages. Including the Chants biggest kid Bobby Holmes.

"We're just having fun. I don't even know if we're teaching much to these really young guys. We're just out here having fun with them, giving their parent a break. But, it's just as rewarding for us as it is for them," said Coastal pitcher Bobby Holmes.

They younger guys from the Grand Strand said it was crazy to see their idols like (Connor) Owings and (Anthony) Marks reach the pinnacle of college baseball, and return to help them reach their goals as well.

"It feels incredible, like it;s just insane how like a small team from Myrtle Beach comes all the way to beat Arizona State College," Kennedy said.

Coastal Carolina begins practice later this month on the 27th. The season begins February 17th at home vs Richmond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.