Reconstruction begins at Doug Shaw Stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach's Doug Shaw Stadium has definitely seen its wear and tear over the years, and now it's time for a change.

Project superintendent Michael Dawson doesn't doubt why the community wanted to see the stadium's reconstruction become a priority.

“Because of the community and the football team and the history, and everybody's proud of the Seahawks,” Dawson said.

On Monday, crews cut the necessary lines to bring the stadium down. Dawson, however, is excited to build it back up.

“Well, demolition is starting this week. We're going to be taking the press box tower down, removing the planks of the bleacher planks and tearing down the structures on the inside of the stands," he said. ("We're) getting that cleaned out so we can start going up.”

With the plans in his hand, Dawson discussed what the new Doug Shaw Stadium will look like.

“The press box area is going to be three times the size of this," he said. "We are going to be taking the turf off the football field and redoing that. The track is going to be redone, the bleachers are going to be redone, and there is going to be a new out building for the home team and the referees over on the other side.”

Dawson added that once the stadium comes down, crews will get to work on the new press box foundation. It's something he called the critical path of the project.

Overall, he believes the revamped Doug Shaw Stadium will go nicely with some of the other construction happening just feet away, including the new Myrtle Beach Middle School.

While construction will run through the summer, Dawson said the project deadline is Sept. 1, 2017.

“It's a tight schedule, but some of the people we've got hired and working with us, it looks like it's doable,” he said.

Residents can expect to see the stadium start coming down by Wednesday.

