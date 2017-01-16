Grand Strand, Pee Dee remember life, legacy of Martin Luther King

Hundreds gathered at the First Baptist Church in Darlington on Monday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was celebrated across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee on Monday during the annual holiday that pays tribute to his life and work during the civil rights movement.

“Keeping the dream alive” was what some in Darlington strove to do on this national holiday.

Darlington Mayor Gloria Hines spoke to hundreds gathered at the 31st Annual MLK Celebration at the First Baptist Church.

Organizers also spoke, saying how important events like these are to the community.

"History is being made here in Darlington County today,” said executive director Wilhelmina P. Johnson. “History is being made. Unity for all people. When they leave here today, children, adults and all, the love you are going to be feeling, because we all got it."

In Myrtle Beach, organizers put together the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., parade on Monday.

The 11th Annual Freedom Rally Parade included performances from local marching bands and an appearance from WMBF News’ own Christel Bell, who served as master of ceremonies for the event. It ran from 24th Avenue North at Ocean Boulevard to Plyler Park.

Bell also served as the master of ceremonies for the MLK breakfast at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. There, honorary guest Judith Upham spoke about how just one person can inspire change.

“One person can make a huge difference and as they gather people with them, things do change,” Upham said. “And we don't have to leave things the way they are just because they've always been that way.”

The keynote speaker at the event was Rev. Henry Singleton, who is the son of the late Rev. H.H. Singleton, leader of the NAACP and a civil rights activist.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.