Conway man reflects on his time with Ringling Bros.

Coastal Carolina scored seven runs in the third inning and held on for an 8-5 victory versus region rival College of Charleston Wednesday night at Patriots Point.More >>
Police are investigating after three people were taken to an area hospital following a reported stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning in the Forestbrook area of Horry County.More >>
Myrtle Beach police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of King and Graham streets Wednesday night.More >>
Police have responded to Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The city of Florence is creating its budget for the next fiscal year totaling more than $86 million. City leaders held a special budget work session to discuss the new fiscal year budget.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Emergency crews responded to the scene of two 18-wheelers on fire on I-10 E near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
A former Madison County engineer claims a Canton official offered murder-for-hire services that targeted a journalist and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler.More >>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.More >>
