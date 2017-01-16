Cherry Grove project to begin Tuesday

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will perform the Cherry Grove project, located between Sea Mountain Highway and 29th Avenue North, Tuesday, according to the city’s press release.

The two year project will involve underground power conversion along with water line improvements.

The Cherry Grove section of Ocean Boulevard may be closed to traffic at various times with Nixon Street used to detour traffic around the work zone.

