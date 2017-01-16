Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant closes its doors in Myrtle Beach Mall

The city of Florence is creating its budget for the next fiscal year totaling more than $86 million. City leaders held a special budget work session to discuss the new fiscal year budget.More >>
Police have responded to Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes and the Myrtle Beach City Council invited the public to come out for a stroll on the boardwalk Wednesday in celebration of April being National Walking Month.More >>
The new paging system volunteer firefighters and other emergency personnel around Horry County use to get dispatched has been experiencing issues.More >>
A Conway man was arrested by a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for allegedly having conversations via social media with a minor about engaging in sexual activity.More >>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
A controversial piece of art is raising eyebrows ahead of Lake City’s annual ArtFields event. A quilt by McClellanville artist Loretta Gerald depicts a fully-clad KKK member, a burning cross, and a black man hanging by a noose from a tree.More >>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.More >>
Police say a carriage horse suffered minor scratches when it slipped while rounding a corner in downtown Charleston Wednesday afternoon.More >>
