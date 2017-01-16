Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant closes its doors in Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Islamorada Fish Company Restaurant closed its doors in the Myrtle Beach Mall January 15, according to a voicemail from the business.

The restaurant, located next to the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, is a part of Bass Pro Shops Restaurant Family and has been serving the local area for 12 years.

There are no other Bass Pro Shops restaurants in South Carolina, according to their website.

The business did not state a reasoning for their closing.

