Conway woman arrested for accessory in Third Avenue Bar and Grill shooting that injured three

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman was arrested for accessory after the fact in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at the Third Avenue Bar and Grill Christmas Eve morning, according to Myrtle Beach’s police report.

Multiple shots were fired at the bar, and three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, according to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Khadeidre Talbert, 19, was booked into J Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday and released the same day on a $10,000 bond, online records state.

