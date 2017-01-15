Man arrested after being shot at in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Saturday after he followed a couple from Florence to Myrtle Beach and harassed a woman who was allegedly his ex-girlfriend. The man with the woman fired a shot at the man to scare him.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes on Amalfi Place at 6:10 p.m. They arrested Alvin Tony Hayes, 43.

Hayes followed the woman from Florence after she told him she was visiting her grandmother and he didn’t believe her. Hayes, said he went to talk to the woman, who he believed who he believed was still his girlfriend, when the man she was with started yelling at him. Hayes jumped into their car and assaulted the man and the woman, ripping the man’s jacket. Hayes said he wanted to fight the man before he pulled a gun and shot at Hayes.

Hayes was charged with third-degree assault and battery. Police took possession of the gun.

