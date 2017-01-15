Horses uninjured after trailer fire in Florence County

Four horses were unharmed Sunday after a trailer traveling on I-95 caught fire. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY (WMBF) – Four horses were unharmed Sunday after a trailer traveling on I-95 caught fire.

Captain Anthony Fox with West Florence Fire Department said it happened at the I-20 interchange around 5 p.m.

When the owner of the horse trailer saw it was on fire, they were able to stop it with a fire extinguisher and get the horses out. Firefighters put the rest of the fire out when they arrived.

The fire was caused by a mechanical failure in the trailer’s rear axle.

Fox said an off-duty state trooper made arrangements to transport the horses to an equestrian care center in Darlington County.

