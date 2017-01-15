Horses uninjured after trailer fire in Florence County

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by pickup truck on Ocean Highway in Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway.More >>
A Bennettsville man was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly threatening the life of a public official.More >>
The Horry County Council is one step closer to extending its 1.5 percent hospitality fee beyond its 2022 sunset and potentially using a portion of those funds to pay for Interstate 73.More >>
A joint operation in Marlboro County resulted in the arrest of 30 people on drug, weapons and traffic charges.More >>
The Lumberton Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found in the area on Tuesday, according to information from Captain Terry W Parker.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
Both Spencer supporters and opponents showed up in front of Foy Hall where police set up a protest zone. While there was shouting and protesting, as well as three arrests, police did not report any rioting.More >>
Bryanna Reasonover was about to head toward her 1-year-old, Korey, when a daycare worker told her, “Oh, Korey is so knocked out. I changed his diaper and he didn’t even wake up,”More >>
The man who shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio, his brutal murder posted to social media for the world to see, was originally from Alabama and has family in Dallas County.More >>
