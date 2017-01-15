Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Florence.

According to a post to the West Florence Fire Rescue Facebook page, crews responded to private property on Third Loop Road.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence Police Department and Florence County EMS also responded.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

