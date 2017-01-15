VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in North Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Fire engulfs car in North Myrtle Beach

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Jimmy Scarpelli) (Source: Jimmy Scarpelli)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Video taken from the Avista Resort in North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon shows a car engulfed by flames between First and Second avenues North around 3:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said the fire was mechanical in nature.

Jimmy Scarpelli submitted the video.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly