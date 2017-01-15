Drone video captures kayakers in distress rescued in Georgetown County

Midway Fire Rescue responded to a call for kayakers in distress Saturday evening the area of Huntington Beach State Park and Oyster Shell Landing in Georgetown County. (Source: Sam Hodge)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a call for kayakers in distress Saturday evening the area of Huntington Beach State Park and Oyster Shell Landing in Georgetown County. Part of the incident was captured on video by a drone.

According to a post on the MFR Facebook page, Georgetown County Emergency Manager Sam Hodge shot the drone video.

The post said more details about the rescue will be released soon.

