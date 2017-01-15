Drone video captures kayakers in distress rescued in Georgetown County

Over a dozen IRS agents are at two businesses in Darlington, serving criminal investigation warrants, according to an official with the IRS.More >>
Over a dozen IRS agents are at two businesses in Darlington, serving criminal investigation warrants, according to an official with the IRS.More >>
A woman suffered no visible injuries except for a scraped hand after getting hit by a train Tuesday in the Rowland community, according to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves.More >>
A woman suffered no visible injuries except for a scraped hand after getting hit by a train Tuesday in the Rowland community, according to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves.More >>
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he’s prioritizing major projects for Horry County, such as beach renourishment and Interstate 73, while debating bills and voting on Capitol Hill.More >>
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he’s prioritizing major projects for Horry County, such as beach renourishment and Interstate 73, while debating bills and voting on Capitol Hill.More >>
It was a simple message on a banner flying behind an airplane in the skies above the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head this past weekend.More >>
It was a simple message on a banner flying behind an airplane in the skies above the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head this past weekend.More >>
As the tax filing deadline looms, if you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle you may be in for a surprise when it comes to South Carolina Credits. We learned electric vehicles don't qualify for any state credit. And the hybrid vehicle credits are on the way out. One concerned driver reached out to us, to get some attention for his complaint with the state's policy.More >>
As the tax filing deadline looms, if you drive a hybrid or electric vehicle you may be in for a surprise when it comes to South Carolina Credits. We learned electric vehicles don't qualify for any state credit. And the hybrid vehicle credits are on the way out. One concerned driver reached out to us, to get some attention for his complaint with the state's policy.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people.More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A 12-year-old Virginia girl stopped a carjacker from stealing her mom’s car and abducting her younger sister.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>