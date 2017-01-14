Chants win, Ellis picks up career win 800

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – Four players scored in double digits to lead Coastal Carolina to an 85-73 win over Appalachian State and in the process, Head Coach Cliff Ellis recorded his 800th career win.

Jaylen Shaw continues his torrid pace as he led the Chants in scoring with 20 points, including six straight free throws in the final seconds of the game.

Shaw only played 21 minutes due to foul trouble as he finished the game with four fouls. After picking up his fourth foul with 11:31 left in the game, he sat out the next seven minutes as the visitors cut a CCU 12 point lead to seven points and the first thing he did was pick up an assist and hit back-to-back baskets to help push the lead by out to 10 at 78-68.

Elijah Wilson scored 19 points, and moved into third place among the all-time leading scorers at CCU. He now has 1,636, only trailing Jack Leasure (1,893) and Tony Dunkin (2,151).

Shivaughn Wiggins continues to make an impact for the Chants finishing the game with 15 points, three assists, and five rebounds. Amidou Bamba was inserted into the starting lineup and finished with 12 points and six rebounds to go along with his three blocked shots.

CCU (9-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) shot 44 percent from the field and 32 percent of their threes. CCU struggled early from the free throw line, but rebounded to hit 24 of their 34 attempts for 71 percent.

Coastal Carolina also won the rebounding battle, but only by on 43-42. Demario Beck did his thing with a team-leading seven while Bamba and Wilson finished with six each.

The Coastal defense held Appalachian State (6-10, 1-4 Sun Belt) to 38 percent shooting. While they did manage to hit nine three point field goals, they only shot 29 percent as the Chants made them work hard to get those shots off.

Ronshad Shabazz led the visitors with 17 points, but was only one-of-seven on his three point attempts. Griffin Kinney and Emarius Logan also hit double digits with 11 points each.

The Chanticleers are off Monday, but will be back in action next weekend when they make their first Sun Belt Conference trip into Georgia. They will face Georgia State Saturday Jan. 21 and Georgia Southern Monday Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.