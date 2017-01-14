Student musicians shine in Darlington School District Music Festival

Nearly 250 students from the Darlington County School District joined together Tuesday for the Annual All-County Music Festival, hosted by Coker College. (Source: DCSD)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 250 students from the Darlington County School District joined together Tuesday for the Annual All-County Music Festival, hosted by Coker College.

According to a DCSD news release, the purpose of the festival is to broaden students’ education and train them through advanced clinical study and performance of instrumental and vocal music.

Music instructors named students to the All-County Vocal and Instrumental Music Ensemble based on musical knowledge, showmanship and talent.

Guest expert clinicians such as Dr. Dustin Ousley of Coker College and Mr. Christopher Martinez of North Augusta Public Charter District instructed students prior to the performance.

“This year was our largest student ensemble in three years,” said DCSD Arts and Innovative Programs Coordinator Marisa Johnson. “I am amazed at the talent we have in Darlington County School District. We value the arts, and we want to provide our students with rich experiences. This festival provides those experiences and gives opportunities for students to exhibit their talent and creativity.”

Students performed pieces including “Ukrainian Alleluia” by Craig Courtney, “I Sing Because I’m Happy” by Rollo Dilworth and “Mansions of the Lord” by Randall Wallace and Nick Glennie-Smith.

Cole Davis, band and chorus teacher at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology, served as the emcee. Kim Roberts, chorus teacher at Hartsville Middle School, and Marlin Ketter, band teacher at Hartsville Middle School, served as middle school clinicians. The festival took place inside the Elizabeth Boatwright Coker Performing Arts Center.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.