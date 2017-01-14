TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move wide-load house from North Myrtle Beach to Green Sea

A wide-load house will be moved out of North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning, possibly impeding traffic. (Source: AP Images)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A wide-load house will be moved out of North Myrtle Beach early Sunday morning, possibly impeding traffic.

According to post on the NMB Fire Rescue Facebook page, Mega Movers will move the house from Second Avenue North around 7 a.m.

The house will travel up Second Avenue North and turn left on Highway 17 South before taking Highways 22, 31 and 9 to Green Sea.

SCDOT paperwork indicates the house is so wide it is allowed to be moved on Sunday.

