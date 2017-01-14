Lake View man charged in Clio bank robbery

A Dillon County man was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery that took place Dec. 20 at the First Citizens Bank in Clio. (Source: Raycom Media)

CLIO, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon County man was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery that took place Dec. 20 at the First Citizens Bank in Clio.

According to Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents charged Daevon Hezzie Williams, 23, of Lake View, with armed robbery while armed allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, which is a felony that carries of 10 to 30 years in prison upon conviction.

The Clio Police Department requested SLED investigate the case.

Williams was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.

