Florence City Center Farmers Market open through March

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence City Farmers Market took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be back each Saturday from through the end of March.

According to the City Center Farmers Market Facebook page, vendors set up at 369 Cheves Street downtown.

Saturday’s vendors included the following:

Sunrise Farm + Apiary/Pee Dee Honey: local honey and beekeeping information

Fisher Road Oils & Honey: beeswax candles, beeswax balms, honey soaps and other handmade products

Breads & Threads: sourdough breads, treats, and woven craft

Ovis Hill Farm: organic produce, local meats, Happy Cow Farms dairy (including cheese), seafood, baked treats and coffee

Lulu's Barkery: goodies for your four-legged friends

Tracks Cafe: market-made breakfast wraps and grilled cheese

Piddlin' with Paper: handmade paper craft

Bolla Botanicals: soy candles and soaps

Brooklyn South Deli: fresh pasta and sauces

