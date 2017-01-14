Florence City Center Farmers Market open through March - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence City Center Farmers Market open through March

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence City Farmers Market took place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be back each Saturday from through the end of March.

According to the City Center Farmers Market Facebook page, vendors set up at 369 Cheves Street downtown.

Saturday’s vendors included the following:

  • Sunrise Farm + Apiary/Pee Dee Honey: local honey and beekeeping information
  • Fisher Road Oils & Honey: beeswax candles, beeswax balms, honey soaps and other handmade products
  • Breads & Threads: sourdough breads, treats, and woven craft
  • Ovis Hill Farm: organic produce, local meats, Happy Cow Farms dairy (including cheese), seafood, baked treats and coffee
  • Lulu's Barkery: goodies for your four-legged friends
  • Tracks Cafe: market-made breakfast wraps and grilled cheese
  • Piddlin' with Paper: handmade paper craft
  • Bolla Botanicals: soy candles and soaps
  • Brooklyn South Deli: fresh pasta and sauces

