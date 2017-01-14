Lumberton man arrested for Circle K armed robbery in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police in Conway arrested a man Saturday after he fled the scene of an armed robbery at a Circle K.

According to Lt. Selena Small, officers responded to 1700 Church Street around 4 a.m. They were give a description of the suspect, Howard Junior McNair, 52, of Lumberton, NC, who they were able to find and take into custody.

McNair was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.