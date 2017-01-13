Fire at Darlington Dollar General caused by 'electrical malfunction'

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Investigators said Saturday a Friday evening fire at a Darlington Dollar General store was caused by an electrical malfunction near paper products.

According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Kilgo, deputies were dispatched to the store, located at 904 Lamar Hwy., in Darlington, at 7:25 p.m.

Kilgo added there is no indication of injuries. He said the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisted with the investigation, and law enforcement remained on the scene throughout the night.

The store sustained heavy damage, according to Kilgo.

