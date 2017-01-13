Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 12 years on drug charges

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man will spend more than a decade in jail after pleading guilty to drug charges.

According to information from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Daquan Page, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine, and failure to stop for a blue light after an April 2016 arrest.

Judge Steven H. John sentenced Page to 12 years in prison for the crack cocaine charge, 10 years for the fentanyl charge and three years on the failure to stop charge, according to a press release.

The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 12 years.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.