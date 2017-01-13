97 and still golfing strong - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

97 and still golfing strong

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect
Lou Camilli doesn't know how to stop (Source: WMBF Sports) Lou Camilli doesn't know how to stop (Source: WMBF Sports)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lou Camilli is always ready for golf, and doesn’t require much warming up.

“I go down to the golf course every morning like it’s my job," he said. "I don’t need an alarm clock. Six-thirty, my eyes open up, and 7:30 I’m on the first tee ready to go.”

He plays golf like it’s his job, but really, he’s retired, as most 97-year olds are. Camilli played 150 rounds of golf in 2016. He wants to keep moving as long as he can.

“We’re all born with a (certain) number of beats in that heart of ours," Camilli said. "And when that number’s up, you’re done. Thank God for that high number for me!”

In the meantime, he’ll keep working on his game, but he's not looking at topping 150 rounds right now. 

“Let’s see if I just get off the first tee," Camilli said. "If I do that, I got it made. OK?”

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:30:20 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    More >>

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

    More >>

  • Watch Cleveland shooting suspect's Facebook Live (edited)

    Watch Cleveland shooting suspect's Facebook Live (edited)

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:55:51 GMT

    Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.

    More >>

    Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.

    More >>

  • Who is Steve Stephens?

    Who is Steve Stephens?

    Sunday, April 16 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-17 00:57:48 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    More >>

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly