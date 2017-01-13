97 and still golfing strong

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lou Camilli is always ready for golf, and doesn’t require much warming up.

“I go down to the golf course every morning like it’s my job," he said. "I don’t need an alarm clock. Six-thirty, my eyes open up, and 7:30 I’m on the first tee ready to go.”

He plays golf like it’s his job, but really, he’s retired, as most 97-year olds are. Camilli played 150 rounds of golf in 2016. He wants to keep moving as long as he can.

“We’re all born with a (certain) number of beats in that heart of ours," Camilli said. "And when that number’s up, you’re done. Thank God for that high number for me!”

In the meantime, he’ll keep working on his game, but he's not looking at topping 150 rounds right now.

“Let’s see if I just get off the first tee," Camilli said. "If I do that, I got it made. OK?”

