Surveillance footage catches men breaking into Conway woman's ca - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Surveillance footage catches men breaking into Conway woman's car

By Sage Speaks, Reporter
Connect
A Conway woman's security camera caught two men breaking into her vehicle. (Source: Anonymous/Facebook) A Conway woman's security camera caught two men breaking into her vehicle. (Source: Anonymous/Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman’s security camera captured footage of two people breaking into her car Wednesday night while it was parked in her driveway.

That video was turned over to the Conway Police Department, and now the homeowner is warning others to beware as well.

“It's just very shocking to hear that somebody is lurking around the neighborhood so early in the morning when everybody is asleep,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

The incident happened on Longwood Lane in Conway’s Pinecrest neighborhood, a place the homeowner said has been relatively safe.

Then, on Thursday morning, she awoke discovered that her car had been broken into while she and her family asleep inside their home.

Her outdoor security camera caught the culprits rummaging through her unlocked car in the driveway. One of the suspect’s sweatshirts had the word “Superb” written on it.

The victim immediately took the footage to police. Now, she’s encouraging others in the area to take precautions.

“The crime that's happened is not just in this neighborhood. Apparently, there's been crimes in other nearby areas as well,” the woman said. “So, if anybody has any cameras, I would encourage them to check those cameras and see if they have anything that can match up with what the Conway police already have.”

Nothing was reported stolen, but the woman said that doesn’t mean a crime didn’t occur.

“Just because they haven't taken anything doesn't mean that this isn't important information to the police department,” she said.

The woman added she is now taking extra measures to make sure her family and neighborhood are safe.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-04-17 02:30:20 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    More >>

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

    More >>

  • Watch Cleveland shooting suspect's Facebook Live (edited)

    Watch Cleveland shooting suspect's Facebook Live (edited)

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:55 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:55:51 GMT

    Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.

    More >>

    Steve Stephens broadcast a fatal shooting on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are not verified by Cleveland police.

    More >>

  • Who is Steve Stephens?

    Who is Steve Stephens?

    Sunday, April 16 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-17 00:57:48 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. 

    More >>

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly