Surveillance footage catches men breaking into Conway woman's car

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman’s security camera captured footage of two people breaking into her car Wednesday night while it was parked in her driveway.

That video was turned over to the Conway Police Department, and now the homeowner is warning others to beware as well.

“It's just very shocking to hear that somebody is lurking around the neighborhood so early in the morning when everybody is asleep,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

The incident happened on Longwood Lane in Conway’s Pinecrest neighborhood, a place the homeowner said has been relatively safe.

Then, on Thursday morning, she awoke discovered that her car had been broken into while she and her family asleep inside their home.

Her outdoor security camera caught the culprits rummaging through her unlocked car in the driveway. One of the suspect’s sweatshirts had the word “Superb” written on it.

The victim immediately took the footage to police. Now, she’s encouraging others in the area to take precautions.

“The crime that's happened is not just in this neighborhood. Apparently, there's been crimes in other nearby areas as well,” the woman said. “So, if anybody has any cameras, I would encourage them to check those cameras and see if they have anything that can match up with what the Conway police already have.”

Nothing was reported stolen, but the woman said that doesn’t mean a crime didn’t occur.

“Just because they haven't taken anything doesn't mean that this isn't important information to the police department,” she said.

The woman added she is now taking extra measures to make sure her family and neighborhood are safe.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

