Man accused of robbing Robeson County banks, Dillon County convenience store arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Robeson County law enforcement arrested a man Friday afternoon who is accused of robbing two area banks and a Dillon County convenience store.

According to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves, Lynn Dale Sanders led authorities on a vehicle chase before driving down a dirt road, getting out of the car and running into the woods. He was apprehended a short time later.

Sanders allegedly robbed the Lumbee Bank in Rowland Friday morning, Reaves said. He was spotted by a Robeson County deputy shortly after the robbery, which led to the chase.

A few weeks ago, Reaves said the suspect allegedly robbed the Lumbee Bank in Fairmont. Additionally, he is accused of robbing a convenience store in Dillon County, according to the chief.

Reaves said the suspect was armed with a handgun during each of the incidents.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.