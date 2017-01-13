More than a dozen Grand Strand, Pee Dee roads remain closed following Matthew

Eighth Avenue in Aynor was flooded following Hurricane Matthew. As of Jan. 13, more than a dozen state roads remained closed across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. (Source: Benjamin Thompson)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Approximately 17 state roads remained closed on Friday following damage from Hurricane Matthew.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, 15 of those 17 roads are found along the Grand Strand and in the Pee Dee.

That number is down 96 percent from the peak closure of 481 roads, according to the SCDOT. These remaining closures are the result of major roadway/bridge damage or dam failures.

For a list of all closed roads, see below:

