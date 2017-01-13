AFC divisional matchup between Steelers, Chiefs moved due to weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The AFC divisional game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs has been moved due to weather.

According to a tweet from “Sunday Night Football on NBC,” the game, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., will now be played in the evening.

Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m., on NBC.

Sunday’s AFC Divisional matchup between the @steelers and @Chiefs has been moved due to weather. Coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on @NBC! pic.twitter.com/pVzfCHMQEi — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2017

