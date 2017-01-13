Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible gunfire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible gunfire in home invasion

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said there appear to have been shots fired at a home in the Oates community. (Source: Raycom Media) Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said there appear to have been shots fired at a home in the Oates community. (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said there appear to have been shots fired at a home in the Oates community.

Lt. Kilgo said it happened around 4 a.m. on Sandbox Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Cleveland police say suspect was on Facebook Live when he killed someone

    Sunday, April 16 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-04-16 21:25:43 GMT
    Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)Photo of the suspect (Source: Facebook)

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties.  Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...

    More >>

    The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties.  Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...

    More >>

  • Aunt of baby in child abuse video: 'She stuffed the bag in his mouth!'

    Aunt of baby in child abuse video: 'She stuffed the bag in his mouth!'

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-04-15 03:41:03 GMT

    An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.

    More >>

    An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.

    More >>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

    Giraffe watch: April's baby is here!

    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:58 PM EDT2017-04-15 20:58:11 GMT

    April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

    More >>

    April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly