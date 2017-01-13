Darlington County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible gunfire in home invasion

Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said there appear to have been shots fired at a home in the Oates community. (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said there appear to have been shots fired at a home in the Oates community.

Lt. Kilgo said it happened around 4 a.m. on Sandbox Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.