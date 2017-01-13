UPDATE: Suspicious substance found at Conway Social Security off - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

BREAKING

UPDATE: Suspicious substance found at Conway Social Security office not a threat

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Conway Police Department responded to the Social Security Administration building at 1316 Third Avenue in Conway for reports of an envelope containing an unknown substance. (Source: WMBF News) The Conway Police Department responded to the Social Security Administration building at 1316 Third Avenue in Conway for reports of an envelope containing an unknown substance. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspicious substance found at the Conway Social Security Administration building Friday morning was determined not to be a credible threat, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.

Conway police responded to the building at 1316 Third Avenue after receiving a report of an envelope containing an unknown substance. The building was closed down for a time.

According to Small, CPD requested assistance from the FBI and Hazmat. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

