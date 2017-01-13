Burlington Coat Factory to open North Myrtle Beach location

The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties. Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...