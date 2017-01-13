Winter Bump Volleyball Classic to take place in Myrtle Beach

More than 250 teams will take part in the Annual Winter Bump Volleyball Classic this weekend. About 7,000 athletes from across the South and their families will be in town for the tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. (Source: GS Juniors)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – More than 250 teams will take part in the Annual Winter Bump Volleyball Classic this weekend. About 7,000 athletes from across the South and their families will be in town for the tournament at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

According to a Grand Strand Juniors news release, the event, to take place Saturday through Monday, will feature some of the best girls’ volleyball teams in the region.

The Winter Bump is expected to bring a boost to local businesses. Last year, it had estimated economic impact of over $2 million.

Event hours are 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday. Cost for the event is $20 for a weekend pass or $10 per day. 12 and under are free.

