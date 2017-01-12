Myrtle Beach prepares public in case of active shooter

A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Dillon County on Highway 301 North.More >>
A woman was killed in a deadly hit and run in Dillon County on Highway 301 North.More >>
Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach residents gathered at Valor Park in the Market Common today. Protestors aimed to pressure President Trump to release his federal tax forms. “Will it do anything, it has to do something over time. The only way we’re ever going to get government to act is keep them on their heels and show up,” said Arik Bjorn. Last year, Donald Trump became the first major-party political nominee in over 40 years to choose not to release h...More >>
Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach residents gathered at Valor Park in the Market Common today. Protestors aimed to pressure President Trump to release his federal tax forms. “Will it do anything, it has to do something over time. The only way we’re ever going to get government to act is keep them on their heels and show up,” said Arik Bjorn. Last year, Donald Trump became the first major-party political nominee in over 40 years to choose not to release h...More >>
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday morning.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.More >>
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."More >>
Sean Spicer apologized for his Hitler comments again while President Trump fired Steve Bannon on this week's "Saturday Night Live."More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>