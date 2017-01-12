UPDATE: Missing Savannah woman thought to be coming to Myrtle Beach is located

SAVANNAH, GA (WMBF) – A woman reported missing from Savannah on Wednesday who may have traveled to Myrtle Beach has been found, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

Samantha Richter, 27, was reported missing by family members, and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 9 at her home, a release from the department states.

According to authorities, Savannah police made contact with Richter on Friday afternoon. She is reportedly safe and in good condition.

