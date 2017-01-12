Georgetown Co. burglary suspect arrested after foot chase

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) – A suspect in several burglaries in Georgetown County was arrested Thursday afternoon after a brief chase on foot with deputies.

Justin Blake Tucker, 22, was also wanted for multiple outstanding warrants, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The chase happened at about 3:20 p.m.

Tucker is charged with shoplifting, driving under suspension, grand larceny, reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, the release states. He was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and is awaiting additional charges from other agencies.

