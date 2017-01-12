2 men accused of firing pneumatic weapon at delivery person, vehicles

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested Thursday in Murrells Inlet after an investigation revealed they allegedly fired a pneumatic weapon at a delivery person and multiple vehicles.

According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Brian Wayne Meyers and 28-year-old Bruce Laybolt were taken into custody Thursday without incident.

At about 2:30 a.m. on January 8, deputies responded to the Riverwood Complex in Murrells Inlet regarding an assault on a delivery person, the release states. Upon investigation, multiple vehicles were found damaged as well. It was determined that the suspects had been firing a pneumatic weapon at the delivery person and property from an unknown location in the complex. No injuries were reported. A total of 12 victims were affected, with varying damage to multiple vehicles.

Meyers and Laybolt were arrested and each charged with malicious injury to animals/personal property, and breach of peace, according to officials. They were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

