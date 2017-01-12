Police identify man wanted for shooting two people in Socastee l - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Breaking

Man wanted for shooting two people in Socastee last week captured

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
William Arthur Craig, Jr. (Source: HCSO) William Arthur Craig, Jr. (Source: HCSO)
Double shooting in Socastee. (Source: WMBF News) Double shooting in Socastee. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have apprehended a suspect in a shooting last Friday in the Socastee area that sent two people to the hospital.

William Arthur Craig, Jr., 30, was wanted by Horry County Police for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling, according to a wanted poster from the sheriff’s office. He is suspected of shooting two people in a home on Weeks Drive on January 6.

Craig was apprehended in the Conway area by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and HCPD on Thursday without incident, according to a news release from HCPD.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Easter Bunny visit assisted living facilities

    Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Easter Bunny visit assisted living facilities

    Saturday, April 15 2017 9:16 PM EDT2017-04-16 01:16:14 GMT
    Pauline LeGare, who will be 108 years old Thursday, greets the Easter Bunny at Prince George Health Care. (Source: GCSO)Pauline LeGare, who will be 108 years old Thursday, greets the Easter Bunny at Prince George Health Care. (Source: GCSO)

    The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week. 

    More >>

    The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office escorted the Easter Bunny to several assisted living and rehab facilities this week. 

    More >>

  • Coastal falls in series finale to South Alabama

    Coastal falls in series finale to South Alabama

    Saturday, April 15 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-04-16 00:34:49 GMT
    Coastal returns to action Wednesday at C of C. (Source: CCU)Coastal returns to action Wednesday at C of C. (Source: CCU)

    \ South Alabama scored three runs in the eighth inning and had a bases-loaded, walk-off single in the ninth to claim a 4-3 victory over #26 Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at Stanky Field.

    More >>

    \ South Alabama scored three runs in the eighth inning and had a bases-loaded, walk-off single in the ninth to claim a 4-3 victory over #26 Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon at Stanky Field.

    More >>

  • Waccamaw High School wins The Palmetto

    Waccamaw High School wins The Palmetto

    Saturday, April 15 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-04-16 00:31:52 GMT
    Waccamaw wins by 13 strokes. (Source: Chris King)Waccamaw wins by 13 strokes. (Source: Chris King)

    Waccamaw High School, led by Patrick Golden’s 3-under par 69, rallied from a 7-stroke deficit on the final day to win the Palmetto High School Golf Championship at True Blue Golf Club.

    More >>

    Waccamaw High School, led by Patrick Golden’s 3-under par 69, rallied from a 7-stroke deficit on the final day to win the Palmetto High School Golf Championship at True Blue Golf Club.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly