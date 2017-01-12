Man wanted for shooting two people in Socastee last week captured

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police have apprehended a suspect in a shooting last Friday in the Socastee area that sent two people to the hospital.

William Arthur Craig, Jr., 30, was wanted by Horry County Police for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a weapon into a dwelling, according to a wanted poster from the sheriff’s office. He is suspected of shooting two people in a home on Weeks Drive on January 6.

Craig was apprehended in the Conway area by the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and HCPD on Thursday without incident, according to a news release from HCPD.

