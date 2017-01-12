Lawsuit alleging sex assault by former HCPD detective scheduled for trial on Monday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A lawsuit against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department is scheduled to go to trial starting Monday.

According to an Horry County court roster, the trial is on the docket for the week of Jan. 30. However, it could be pushed back by other cases ahead of it.

According to a December 2015 lawsuit a woman, identified as Jane Doe, called the HCPD in 2013 to report a sexual assault. The lawsuit states the detective assigned to her case, who has been identified as former Police Detective Allen Large, insisted on meeting at her home the following month. It goes on to say, he sexually assaulted her and she was unable to resist the unwanted advances out of fear of retribution. In the lawsuit she claims she was caused mental anguish, pain and suffering and permanent impairment.

Four other women have also come forward making similar claims of misconduct by the Horry County Police Department, three of them also alleging sexual assault by Allen Large.

Large and three other former Horry County Police employees are facing criminal charges of misconduct in office, with Large also facing five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A separate federal lawsuit with the same Jane Doe, filed in December, wouldn't go to trial until November of this year at the earliest.

The federal lawsuit is also against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department, as well as former police chief Saundra Rhodes, Scott Rutherford, Thomas Delpercio, William Squires, and Dale Buchanan, who were Large's supervisors at the time. The attorney for these employees responded to the lawsuit today denying the claims.

In addition to alleging sexual assault by former detective Allen Large, the federal lawsuit also says a family member told Rutherford that Large had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a victim of a crime, but the lawsuit says he took no action to investigate.

The lawsuit also says Buchanan and Squires requested an in-house investigation in 2014 after a confidential informant reported Large was visiting Jane Doe but, the lawsuit states that stayed in-house and, it wasn't investigated by the Office of Professional Standards.

The defendants’ attorney's answers to the lawsuit denies these specific claims. They also say the defendants have qualified immunity, their actions were reasonable, and they didn't violate constitutional rights that a reasonable person would've known. The attorney wrote the matters in the complaint were caused by Jane Doe's own negligence.

